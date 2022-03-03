0

JPMorgan overweight on Coal India; here’s why

By Nigel D'Souza
JPMorgan has an overweight rating on Coal India with a target price of Rs 238. They said that the February performance was rather good – that’s the operational numbers that have already come out.

So, the production number went up to around 4 percent, but the offtake number jumped by around 12 percent.
Also for the fifth month, consecutively, the offtake number is more than 50 million tonne, so offtake, operational performance is good.
