JPMorgan maintains ‘overweight’ Ashok Leyland; here’s why

JPM has maintained an overweight rating but their key theory here is a bet on cyclical recovery in the commercial vehicle space and Leyland's own market share has definitely recovered.
The Ashok Leyland stock is up 1.9 percent today (April 7) at the time of publishing. In the past five trading sessions, it has risen 8.5 percent while in the last month it has shot up by 28 percent.
