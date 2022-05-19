JP Morgan downgrades 4 large-cap Indian IT stocks including TCS and Wipro

JP Morgan has downgraded IT sector and they have cut the target multiples by 10 to 20 percent across the board. CNBC-TV18’s Nimesh Shah gets more details.

Shares of Indian IT companies have underperformed the benchmark Nifty by 15 percent year-to-date (YTD) as earnings outlook has deteriorated during the current results season. Global brokerage JPMorgan sees more downside risk to the earnings assumptions and thus downgraded the IT sector and cut the target multiples by 10 to 20 percent across the board.

JPMorgan downgraded four stocks — Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies, Wipro and L&T Technologies — to "underweight" from "neutral" today.

However, the brokerage is overweight on Infosys, Mphasis, Persistent Systems and Tech Mahindra, but have cut their target prices on all these stocks.

JPMorgan view

Companies Current TP (Rs) Previous TP (Rs) TCS 3,100 3,900 HCL TECH 950 1,150 Wipro 430 520 L&T TECH 3,200 4,500

The brokerage expects margin headwinds to drive downgrades in quarter one and quarter two in the financial year 2023 and macro lead revenue downgrades in quarter three and quarter four.

This means that even the current multiples will not sustain for many of these companies and hence a sector downgrade to underweight, the brokerage said.