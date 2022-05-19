Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Indian Premier
League 2022

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
videos | IST

JP Morgan downgrades 4 large-cap Indian IT stocks including TCS and Wipro

Profile image
By Nimesh Shah   IST (Published)
Mini

JP Morgan has downgraded IT sector and they have cut the target multiples by 10 to 20 percent across the board. CNBC-TV18’s Nimesh Shah gets more details.

Shares of Indian IT companies have underperformed the benchmark Nifty by 15 percent year-to-date (YTD) as earnings outlook has deteriorated during the current results season. Global brokerage JPMorgan sees more downside risk to the earnings assumptions and thus downgraded the IT sector and cut the target multiples by 10 to 20 percent across the board.
JPMorgan downgraded four stocks — Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies, Wipro and L&T Technologies — to "underweight" from "neutral" today.
However, the brokerage is overweight on Infosys, Mphasis, Persistent Systems and Tech Mahindra, but have cut their target prices on all these stocks.
JPMorgan view
CompaniesCurrent TP (Rs)Previous TP (Rs)
TCS3,1003,900
HCL TECH9501,150
Wipro430520
L&T TECH3,2004,500
The brokerage expects margin headwinds to drive downgrades in quarter one and quarter two in the financial year 2023 and macro lead revenue downgrades in quarter three and quarter four.
This means that even the current multiples will not sustain for many of these companies and hence a sector downgrade to underweight, the brokerage said.
Follow our live blog for more stock market updates
Tags
next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More