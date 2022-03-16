0

JK Cement buzzing in trade; here's why

By Nigel D'Souza   IST (Updated)
JK Cement has seen a sharp correction from its recent peak, that is in November 2021, it corrected close to around 40-45 percent or thereabouts. A few days ago, it was at a fresh 52-week low.

The company has forayed into the paints division, which the Street didn’t like. There were questions asked as to why is the company allocating money to another division, which is already a competitive sector.
JK Cement was getting very high multiples, 17-18 times EV/EBITDA, which is in-line with larger names. The PhillipCapital has cut down the multiples there because the firm was not impressed by company’s foray into paints.
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nigel D’Souza to know what has gotten the stock excited.
