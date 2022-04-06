Jefferies initiates 'buy' rating on TCI Express, here's why

TCI Express rallying in trade today after Jefferies has initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating and a target price of Rs 2,300.

Buy / Sell TCI Express share TRADE

TCI Express rallied in trade today after Jefferies has initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating and a target price of Rs 2,300.

The firm believes that goods and services tax (GST) has been driving double-digit growth for the logistics sectors, adding to that there is dedicated freight corridor (DFC) coming in as well and 1,100 kilometers of the 1,500 kilometers of DFC has been commissioned.

According to Jefferies, TCI Express should see profits rising to about 2.8 times in the next couple of years and 23 percent revenue compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in the next few years as well because the company has a fleet of almost 5,000 trucks and fuel prices don’t matter to them because most of them are passed-through to the consumers in fact is margin accretive.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Mangalam Maloo to know the rationale behind this.

Catch all stock market updates here