Jefferies initiates ‘buy’ on Anupam Rasayan; details here

By Sonal Bhutra   IST (Published)
China plus one theme got Jefferies optimistic on Anupam Rasayan. They have initiated coverage on the stock with a buy call and a target price of Rs 1,040 per share.

Jefferies believe that the company is well-positioned to benefit from China plus one theme. It has diversified chemistry expertise and that’s positive for the company.
Also Read: Crypto investment should be limited to 1-2%; bullish on chemical stocks, China plus one theme: Shankar Sharma
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra for more details.
