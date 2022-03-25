Jefferies initiates ‘buy’ on Anupam Rasayan; details here

China plus one theme got Jefferies optimistic on Anupam Rasayan. They have initiated coverage on the stock with a buy call and a target price of Rs 1,040 per share.
Jefferies believe that the company is well-positioned to benefit from China plus one theme. It has diversified chemistry expertise and that’s positive for the company.
Also Read: Crypto investment should be limited to 1-2%; bullish on chemical stocks, China plus one theme: Shankar Sharma
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra for more details.