Jefferies initiates ‘buy’ on Anupam Rasayan; details here

China plus one theme got Jefferies optimistic on Anupam Rasayan. They have initiated coverage on the stock with a buy call and a target price of Rs 1,040 per share.

Jefferies believe that the company is well-positioned to benefit from China plus one theme. It has diversified chemistry expertise and that’s positive for the company.

