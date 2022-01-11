Jefferies bullish on Coforge; details here

Jefferies expects the margins for Coforge to increase by 240 basis points over the next two years. According to Jefferies the new deals that the company has been winning, there is a higher percentage of offshore which is boosting the company's margins, and that coupled with the operating leverage should result in margin expansion.

Jefferies expects the margins for Coforge to increase by 240 basis points over the next two years. According to Jefferies the new deals that the company has been winning, there is a higher percentage of offshore which is boosting the company's margins, and that coupled with the operating leverage should result in margin expansion.

They are expecting Coforge to deliver 18 percent revenue growth which is higher than what largecap IT companies are expected to report that is 10 to 12 percent growth.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Reema Tendulkar for more details.