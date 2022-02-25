0

Jai Bala is negative on banks, says Nifty may correct to 14,000 in medium term

By Prashant Nair   | Nigel D'Souza   IST (Published)
Markets on Friday recovered 50 percent of huge losses seen on Thursday with Nifty ending 2.5 percent higher. Midcap and small caps too recovered with 4 percent and 5 percent gains respectively. However, for the week, the frontline indices saw cuts of over 3 percent.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Jai Bala, CMT at Cashthechaos.com and Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO of Equity at Kotak Mutual Fund, shared their reading and outlook on specific stocks, sectors and markets.
They spoke at length about HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Cummins, Titan, Autos and IT sector.
Watch the accompanying video for more.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
