IT Q4FY22 earnings preview: Mid-tier IT will outperform largecap on growth, says Kotak Institutional

The earnings season is just around the corner. In a CNBC-TV18’s special segment, Quarter Se Quarter Tak, Kawaljeet Saluja, Senior Executive Director at Kotak Institutional Equities shared his expectations from the IT sector in Q4FY22.

He believes mid-tier companies will comfortably outperform tier-I companies on growth both on a sequential as well as year-on-year (YoY) basis.

He expects the gap in growth rates would continue.

According to him, the IT industry right now has headwinds which are material in nature and tailwinds are essentially in the form of pyramid that can give some benefit. The gap between the headwinds and tailwinds is closer to 100 basis points (bps) and rupee depreciation is required to bridge that gap, he said.

Within the pack, he likes Mphasis. He expects to see elevated growth rate in FY23 driven by the financial services vertical.

