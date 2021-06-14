  • SENSEX
IPO corner: 4 companies to hit the market this week; aim to raise Rs, 9,123 crore

Updated : June 14, 2021 18:08:37 IST

IPO market is buzzing as public issues of 4 companies are scheduled to open this week.

Cumulatively these four companies aim to raise Rs 9,123 crore. Shyam Metalics and Sona Comstar IPOs opened on Monday (14 June). While Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences and Dodla Dairy IPO are scheduled to open on Wednesday (16 June).

The companies are raising funds to retire their debt, funding capital expenditure requirement and for general corporate purposes.

CNBC-TV18's Sonia Shenoy gets all the details of these issuances.

To know more watch the video.
