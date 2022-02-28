0

Inside Out: Can credit card industry prosper as UPI transactions surge? Here's what SBI Card has to say

Profile image
By Nigel D'Souza   | Sonal Bhutra   IST (Published)
SBI Card had a tepid listing and then recovered but now is back to 52-week lows. UPI usage as a percentage of the total digital payments ecosystem is expected to surge in the coming years. However the overall pie itself is likely to grow and so in absolute terms the credit cards business is likely to prosper according to an Edelweiss report. So to discuss the road ahead for the company and the cards industry, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Rama Mohan Rao Amara, MD & CEO of SBI Card.

SBI Card's came out with its IPO around the onset of the pandemic. The company raised around Rs 10,000 crore through the IPO.
The company had a tepid listing and then recovered but now is back to 52-week lows.
UPI usage as a percentage of the total digital payments ecosystem is expected to surge in the coming years. However the overall pie itself is likely to grow and so in absolute terms the credit cards business is likely to prosper according to an Edelweiss report.
So to discuss the road ahead for the company and the cards industry, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Rama Mohan Rao Amara, MD & CEO of SBI Card.
Also on the 'Swotlight' segment watch Sonal Bhutra explain the important business verticals of Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL).
Watch accompanying video for more.
