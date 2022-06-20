Inside Out: An in-depth analysis of Rolex Rings and Fine Organic

In this special show ‘Inside Out’, the focus is on the Rolex Rings and chemical player Fine Organic stocks, with in-depth analysis, deep dive into their financials and also highlight the key risks and triggers going forward.

In this special show ‘Inside Out’, the focus is on the Rolex Rings which listed 10 months back when they raised Rs 731 crore from the markets bulk of which was OFS but the good part for investors is the stock is holding with gains of more than 50 percent from issue price. In comparison to the broader market carnage well this one has been a relative outperformer.

The company manufactures hot rolled forged and machined bearing rings and is a recognized supplier globally for its customized automotive components and boasts of clientele spread across the globe.

Rolex Rings is India's largest supplier of bearing rings. They produce the outer ring and inner ring which are critical parts of bearings. The company has its manufacturing units in Rajkot

Its FY22 was better than a normal pre-COVID year. In quarter four of FY22 their revenues were near Rs 300 crore which meant their monthly run rate was Rs 100 crore for first time ever. What has helped margins is the higher share of exports and critical nature of products that the company manufactures and supplies.

In the ‘Swotlight’ segment, CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra talks about chemical player Fine Organic. In a weak market performance this year, the company is up 30 percent year-to-date. It is a manufacturer of oleochemicals based additives. Companies use this to manufacture surfactants, oleochemical derivatives which are used in different industries. This is the highest margin segment.

