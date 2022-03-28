Inside Out: An in-depth analysis of IndiaMART, Glenmark Lifesciences

Indiamart is an e-commerce company that focuses mainly on the online B2B classified space in India. It came out with its IPO in mid-2019 and the stock price had moved 10x from IPO price till October 2021 but has halved since then. To discuss the road ahead, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Dinesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of IndiaMART InterMESH.

The channel focuses on providing a platform to small and medium enterprises, large enterprises as well as individuals. It basically connects buyers with suppliers online. It gives a platform to a diverse set of products and suppliers, provides multi-lingual search, behavioral data driven algorithmic matchmaking based on specifications provided.

The company boasts of diversified effects across categories and geographies, has strong network and also has subscription based revenue model with negative working capital.

Diversification is across 97,000+ categories, 80 million products, 7 million supplier storefronts and 143 million registered buyers across 56 industries.

The company is also present across various geographies and metros account for bulk of the paying subscription suppliers while buyers are pretty evenly spread across the 3 categories - metros, tier-II cities and rest of India.

