Inside Out: A deep dive into Supriya Lifescience and all about RateGain Travel

In this brand new offering, ‘Inside Out’ – the focus will be on individual stocks, with in-depth analysis, deep dive into financials, and will also discuss the key risk and triggers going forward. In this episode the focus is on two stocks Supriya Lifescience and RateGain Travel.

In this special show ‘Inside Out’, the focus is on the Supriya Lifescience - the stock that has got off the blocks in a flash and doubled from its IPO price.

The company came out with an IPO which was a whopping 71 times oversubscribed. The total issue size was 700 crore out of which only 200 crore was a fresh issue. The proceeds of this will be used to expand its manufacturing infrastructure to accommodate the rapidly expanding business and also a part will be used to repay certain borrowings.

Also, the show will focus on RateGain Travel . It's a recent listing but did not do see a strong response. Unlike other listings, this one was a muted one. It was listed in December at a 15 percent discount to the issue price which is at 365 per share.

It is one of the largest SaaS i.e software as a service company. Now, what is software as a service (or SaaS)? It is a way of delivering applications over the internet as a service.

The company provides travel and hospitality solutions to customers which include hotels, airlines, online travel agents, package providers, rail, travel and cruises, and ferries as well.

