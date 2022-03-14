Inside Out: A deep dive into Olectra Greentech and all about India's sugar sector

0

By Nigel D'Souza   | Sonal Bhutra   IST (Updated)
Mini

In this special show ‘Inside Out’, the focus is on Olectra Greentech –since the stock went up near 15x from November 2020 though has cooled off from the top but is still up 10x from November 2020 lows. The company also delivered a solid showing in Q3FY22 and it is a play in the electric vehicle space. The company's market cap is nearly around 5,000 crore odd.

In the ‘Swotlight’ segment, CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra talks about sugar companies to understand the ethanol opportunity, the sector dynamics, and also some focus on different players in terms of financials.
Watch accompanying video for more.
First Published:  IST
