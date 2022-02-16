Inside Out: A deep dive into Latent View Analytics and all about Sona BLW Precision

In this special show ‘Inside Out’, the focus is on Latent View Analytics – the stock had a blockbuster listing and it saw a huge investor interest across the board. The overall issue was oversubscribed a whopping 300 times. Currently, the stock is valued at close to around Rs 10,000 crore.

In this special show ‘Inside Out’, the focus is on Latent View Analytics – the stock had a blockbuster listing and it saw a huge investor interest across the board. The overall issue was oversubscribed a whopping 300 times. Currently, the stock is valued at close to around Rs 10,000 crore.

In the ‘Swotlight’ segment CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra talks about the stock that did really well since listing – ‘Sona BLW Precision’. The stock listed in June 2021 at just 4 percent premium to issue price and it saw muted listing because IPO was priced at expensive valuations.

Watch accompanying video for more.

Catch all the stock market live updates here.