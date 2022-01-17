Inside Out: A deep dive into Borosil Renewables

In this brand new offering, ‘Inside Out’ – the focus will be on individual stocks, with in-depth analysis, deep dive into financials, and will also discuss the key risk and triggers going forward. In this episode, the focus is on the stock which is the sole manufacturer of solar glass in the country. Borosil Group set up solar glass production line in 2010. The initial capacity of 180 tonnes per day under the company name "Gujarat Borosil",

In this brand new offering, ‘Inside Out’ – the focus will be on individual stocks, with in-depth analysis, deep dive into financials, and will also discuss the key risk and triggers going forward.

In this episode, the focus is on the stock which is the sole manufacturer of solar glass in the country. Borosil Group set up solar glass production line in 2010. The initial capacity of 180 tonnes per day under the company name "Gujarat Borosil",

In 2020, the Borosil Group completed their restructuring plan where they merged some entities into 2 groups, Borosil Ltd and Borosil Renewables.

Borosil Renewables is the one that manufactures solar glass and stock has done very well since then. Stock is up 138 percent in last 1 year and up 204 percent from 52 week low.

