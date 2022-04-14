0

Inside Out: A deep dive into AGS Transact Technologies and all about Vardhman Textiles

By CNBC-TV18  IST (Published)
In this special show ‘Inside Out’, the focus is on the newly-listed AGS Transact Technologies which so far hasn't had a great run on the bourses after listing in January 2022.

In this special show ‘Inside Out’, the focus is on the newly-listed AGS Transact Technologies which so far hasn't had a great run on the bourses after listing in January 2022. AGS Transact Tech’s IPO of Rs 680 crore was an OFS. The street is normally a little cautious when money doesn't flow back to the company and in this case they were a little more skittish as though the promoter was receiving the money he was deploying it back into the company but in a complex manner.
In the ‘Swotlight’ segment, CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra talks a company which is fully integrated that is Vardhman Textiles and has a capacity of huge 1.2million yarn spindles.
Watch accompanying video for more.
