Insecticides India to pass on higher input costs; may miss double digit growth guidance

As geopolitical tensions and input costs rise, agro chemical companies are in focus. Rajesh Aggarwal, MD of Insecticides India in an interview to CNBC-TV18 said the situation of agro chemical sector is not very good as input costs continue to rise.

As geopolitical tensions and input costs rise, agro chemical companies are in focus. Rajesh Aggarwal, MD of Insecticides India in an interview to CNBC-TV18 said the situation of agro chemical sector is not very good as input costs continue to rise.

He said the company will start building inventories and pass on the price hikes to the market.

"The situation of agro chemical sector was not very good because of the moves taken by China. The entire supply chain was disrupted and the prices were already moving up. Now with the shortage of crude and basic chemicals, they are impacting very badly on the supplies. So we will be forced to build up inventories and will be passing these price hikes to the market slowly."

Watch video for more.