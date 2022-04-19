Ineos Styrolution to offload 24% stake in Indian subsidiary; details here

Ineos Styrolution's promoter is looking to offload some stake in the company.

The stock is lower and is down 15 percent on the back of a very surprising move from the parent entity to sell close to 24 percent stake in the Indian subsidiary.

The promoters own 75 percent, so there is no regulatory compulsion to sell this particular stake. They are selling a 24 percent stake — the base book is 14.5 percent, and there is a green shoe as well of an additional 9.5 percent. The floor price indicated is Rs 800 per share which indicates upto 25 percent discount to the April 18, 2022, closing price.

One of the feedbacks from the bankers is, maybe this money will be used to fund the capex in China.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nimesh Shah for more details.

