IndusInd Bank in focus, here’s why

CNBC-TV18's Abhishek Kothari explains why IndusInd Bank is in focus in today's trade.

IndusInd Bank has underperformed Nifty in last one week as well as in last one month. It is down about 2.6 percent in last one week versus the Nifty, which was down about 2.1 percent.

Over the last one month, the stock is down around 24 percent compared to 4.2 percent losses that the Nifty witnessed.

The stock is priced around Rs 933, which is the down in terms of all the key technical levels of 20 day moving average (DMA), 100 DMA and 200 DMA.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Abhishek Kothari for more details.