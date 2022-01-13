Indian tech going through a repeat of 2004-2008 timeframe, says JM Financial

India Inc kicked off the earnings season with a mixed bag of earnings from the country's three largest IT service exporters: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Wipro. Manik Taneja, IT-Services-Research Analyst at JM Financial Institutional Securities discussed the numbers as well as shared his outlook.

He believes Indian technology space is going through a repeat of 2004 to 2008 kind of a timeframe. If one looks at the valuation multiples of offshore technology companies relative to Accenture at that point of time, these companies used to trade at a premium to Accenture and over the last five-six years, these companies have started to trade at discount to Accenture. Given the underlying industry dynamics, there is a case for both Infosys and TCS to reduce the gap relative to Accenture.

TCS and Infosys cheered the Street with their financial results but Wipro turned out to be a disappointment. However, he doesn’t see any significant reason to be too worried for Wipro

He has a neutral view on Mindtree with a price target of Rs 4,200. The preferred picks in the midcap space are Persistent Systems and Mphasis.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.