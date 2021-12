Market erased opening gains to end at day's low on Friday-- with both Sensex and Nifty closing over a percent lower. For the week, market ended higher as it snapped the 2 week losing streak. IT was the top gaining index while pharma was the top losing one.

Market erased opening gains to end at day's low on Friday-- with both Sensex and Nifty closing over a percent lower.

For the week, market ended higher as it snapped the 2 week losing streak. IT was the top gaining index while pharma was the top losing one. Nifty, Sensex and the midcap index gained 1 percent each.

To discuss the road ahead for the market, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Jai Bala CMT of Cashthechaos.com and Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO of Equity at Kotak Mutual Fund.

Watch video for more.