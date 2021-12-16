Indiabulls Housing founder Sameer Gehlaut sells 12% stake via block deal

Indiabulls Housing Finance shares suffered sharp losses on Thursday after the company's founder, Sameer Gehlaut, sold a nearly 12 percent stake through a block deal.

Indiabulls Housing Finance shares fell on Thursday after the company's founder, Sameer Gehlaut, sold a stake of nearly 12 percent through a block deal. He offloaded the stake at the price of Rs 262 per share. CNBC-TV18 learned that few marquee investors are likely to have bought this stake.

Indiabulls Housing Finance shares ended 4.1 percent lower at Rs 254.3 apiece on BSE, having slumped as much as 6.2 percent during the session.

Sameer Gehlaut also sold a 23 percent stake in Indiabulls Real Estate between March and November 2021, and raised Rs 1,400 crore.

