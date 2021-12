India Pesticides was buzzing in trade after Care Ratings upgraded the company's long and short term credit ratings.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Dheeraj Kumar Jain, CEO of India Pesticides said that the company has capex plan of Rs 300-350 crore over the next 2-3 years for which they have already purchased 25 acres of land near Hamirpur in Kanpur.

