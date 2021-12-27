Increased internet usage, demographic behind India’s unicorn boom: Antique

Prateek Kumar, vice president of Antique Stock Broking, on Monday, said that increased internet usage and demographics led to a surge in unicorns in India.
India saw 42 unicorns in 2021- that’s nearly 60 percent of overall unicorns in the country compared to 8-10 in the recent past. There are a fair amount of reasons for these unicorns to increase; the internet usage, penetration, favourable demographics but most important was the amount of liquidity that was pumped into the system by central banks across the world.
India saw more funding because of China’s crackdown on local internet businesses, Kumar said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.
He further said that global liquidity also aided the surge in Indian unicorns.
