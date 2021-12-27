IIFL Wealth in focus; here’s why

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Neha Dave of Moneycontrol.Com spoke about a stock she is tracking closely, IIFL Wealth.

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Neha Dave of Moneycontrol.Com spoke about a stock she is tracking closely, IIFL Wealth.

This is one of the largest wealth management firm in the country with assets under management (AUM) of Rs 2.57 lakh crore as of September end. The management is guiding to deliver return on equity of around 20 percent going into FY23.

In terms of valuations, the stock is currently trading at around 20 times estimated earnings for FY23 which is very attractive considering their improved business fundamentals and healthy earnings growth visibility.

Watch the accompanying video for more details.