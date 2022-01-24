IIFL Securities: Expect ARPU to rise 20% by Q1FY23

According to Balaji Subramanian, Vice President of IIFL Securities, one should probably start seeing the entire 20 percent average revenue per user (ARPU) increase happening for Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio for Q1 of FY23.

From December 1, 2021 all three telecom companies have taken 20 percent or more price increases, so a lot of these benefits are expected to flow through in Vodafone Idea’s numbers in Q4FY22 while in case of Jio, the revenue growth would be little bit more biased towards Q1FY23 considering the higher proportion of users that they have got on their longer duration packs, he explained.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video

Disclosure: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.