IIFL on L&T: Enough headroom to grow and expand, Renu Baid

VIDEOS

Earnings

Updated : May 17, 2021 12:44:28 IST

There is enough headroom for Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to grow and expand given the fact that earnings are looking to improve, said Renu Baid, vice president-research of IIFL Institutional Equities, on Monday.

Indian multinational technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services conglomerate - L&T reported mixed earnings for the March-ended quarter. Revenue and profit were below estimates but margins have improved and order inflows have also come in better than expected.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Baid said, “At Rs 1,400 it’s (the stock) back to where it was for the last one-and-a-half-two years. So there is enough headroom from here to grow and expand given the fact that earnings are now looking to improve back.”

“We think there is headroom for growth, margins are looking stable and should start inching up, for infra business, from 8.5 percent to 10 percent in the next one-and-a-half-two years,” she said.

However, said Baid, the pace of improvement would depend on how the commodities behave and how the execution at sites improve.

For more details, watch the video