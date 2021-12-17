IIFL initiates buy on Shyam Metalics; check out target price, other details

IIFL has put out a note where they have initiated a buy on Shyam Metalics and Energy stock with a target price of Rs 514 which is a 60 percent potential upside from current levels.
They believe as a diversified player in the steel supply, the company is poised to grow the capacity by 2x in the next few years. The company has a very strong focus on cost. They have a well-sorted logistics and they are dependent on low cost will mean that the higher margins should sustain going forward as well.
