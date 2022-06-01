Bernstein remain sceptical on exponential growth of IEX and they have ‘underperform’ rating with target price of Rs 148.

Buy / Sell IEX share TRADE

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is in focus after Bernstein gave it an ‘underperform’ rating with a target price of Rs 148.

IEX has a 50 percent return on equity (ROE), 95 percent market share, and among the highest tariffs globally. The key highlight of Bernstein’s report is how long can this fairytale continue.

IEX stock fell on Wednesday after three days of consecutive gain. The stock was trading at Rs 194.45, down 0.08 percent, on BSE around 11.15 am on Wednesday.

Bernstein sees multiple headwinds for the company going forward.

First, of course, the price war with the entry of a strong competitor, which is PTC India. Second, the risk of tariff ceiling and, third, mandatory coupling if market-based economic despatch (MBED) is implemented, which is mandatory pooling of power and exchanges.

It said that, on a near term basis, volumes on the exchange have fallen in the current quarter with the ceiling for transactions being lowered.

Bernstein said they are sceptical about the exponential growth for IEX and the stock is sitting at expensive valuations.

Bernstein said: "If we look at the latest transaction which happened in this space in Europe, Nordpool (not covered) has almost 5x the volume of IEX but sold at a significant discount to current IEX valuation, fetching an enterprise value of $92 million in 2019."