A whole host of nine new F&O entrants - Aditya Birla Capital, Balrampur Chini, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, Honeywell Automation, IDFC, NBCC, Rain Industries and Tata Communications - which have begun trading in the F&O segment on December 31, 2021, all closed in the positive territory.

