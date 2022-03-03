HSBC downgrades Escorts to 'hold' from 'buy'

HSBC has downgraded Escorts to a hold from a buy. They have a target price of Rs 1,800 which is below the current market price.

HSBC has downgraded Escorts to a hold from a buy. They have a target price of Rs 1,800 which is below the current market price. They said that in the near term Kubota’s Rs 2,000 open offer price may provide some support for the stock, but in the medium-term, there are definitely industry headwinds and growth has slowed down for the tractor industry and that could result in further downside, not just that Escorts is expensive in terms of valuations compared to peers like M&M.

Escorts is trading at 20 times FY23 EPS compared to M&M’s core business valuations at 11-12 times. Escorts has been trying to gain its market share for a long time, they have not been able to do that and there are several reasons why the entire industry is going through a slowdown. One of them is deteriorating farm income, reduced government spending, unseasonal rainfall, all of that has and will continue to hit demand further.

However, in the very near term, the focus will definitely be on the record date for the open offer. The open offer price is at Rs 2,000 by Kubota. So it could support the stock in the near term, but in the medium-term, there are definitely a lot of headwinds, and hence HSBC has downgraded the stock.

