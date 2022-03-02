HOEC shares buzzing in trade; find out why

HOEC stock is buzzing in trade amidst a steep rise in crude prices. Higher crude prices will lead to higher realisations for the company. Gas prices going higher will also be positive for the company.

Gas price is expected to go higher from April 2022 as well. Currently gas contributes 70 percent to the company's business, while oil contributes 30 percent. The company expects to tweak this contribution as there is likely to be more production coming in from their fields as far as crude oil is concerned.

The stock was trading higher by 3.5 percent around Rs 200.30 as of 3:05 pm.

