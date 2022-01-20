Hikal stock down nearly 12% after Surat gas mishap

Chemical intermediates maker Hikal is in focus as the stock is down nearly 12 percent and this month itself the stock is down around 24 percent. This started when there were news reports which surface which said that there was a chemical leak in city of Surat, which was a mishap that happened on January 6th in the Taloja unit.

The leak claimed six lives 23 were hospitalised and since then, three directors of the company they have been actually arrested post this particular incident. There are allegations that it was actually because of the company that this particular gas leak happened and a lot of people from the company were involved in this particular incident.

