Hester Biosciences’ Rajiv Gandhi expects pet care biz to grow 30-50% annually

Hester Biosciences has entered into the pet care business. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Rajiv Gandhi, MD & CEO of the company said the addressable pet market in India is of Rs 700 crore and the company expects revenues of Rs 8-12 crore from pet care business in first year.

Hester Biosciences has entered into the pet care business. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Rajiv Gandhi, MD & CEO of the company said the addressable pet market in India is of Rs 700 crore and the company expects revenues of Rs 8-12 crore from pet care business in first year.

He said there is no additional investment needed for foray into pet care business as the company already has manufacturing capacity in place.

According to Gandhi, the pet care business can see sharp growth of 30-50 percent on a year on year (YoY) basis.

Watch video for more.