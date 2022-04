Shares of HOEC tanked in trade after encountering operational issues with its B-80 project. B-80 and Dirok are the main producing assets for the company.

The company has said the pre-commissioning and safety checks of the B-80 block are under process and are ready to receive first hydrocarbons. However they have encountered some operational issues and troubleshoot is currently going on.

The stock was trading lower by about 10 percent around Rs 197.85 at 2:48 pm.

