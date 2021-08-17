Here’s why Maruti Suzuki has underperformed Nifty50

Maruti Suzuki seems to have lost its momentum in the last few days. Even during Monday’s trading session, the stock was under pressure and there was some open interest build up. In the last four sessions, the open interest is up by close to around 3 lakh shares. That would amount close to around 10 percent open interest build-up while the stock has been correcting.

Everyone is talking about the Nifty up by close to around 5 percent but Maruti Suzuki is down by close to around 2.2 percent. So, 7 percent underperformance has been seen coming in.

The stock was at around 7,100 mark, it has come down to sub Rs 6,900 levels, so it has broken that 20-day moving average (DMA) as well as the 200 DMA in the last few trading sessions.

What is causing the stock to be under pressure?

There is supply disruption, there is also elevated raw material costs and the electric vehicle (EV) threat. So putting all these factors together, it seems that Maruti Suzuki has broken some of those crucial technical levels and it has lost its momentum.

