Updated : June 11, 2021 18:43:58 IST

The stocks of pharma companies Marksans Pharma and Suven pharma were buzzing in trade on 11 June days before a meeting of the former's board members.

On June 15, Marksans Pharma board will meet to consider the issuance of warrants worth Rs 372 crore to pharma fund OrbiMed Asia Mauritius and promoter Mark Saldanha.

CNBC-TV18's Ekta Batra reports that Suven Pharma has tied up with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) for tech transfer and manufacturing of COVID-19 drugs Molnupiravir and 2-DG.