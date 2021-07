VIDEOS

Updated : July 14, 2021 15:36:56 IST

IT stocks rallied on Wednesday with the Nifty IT index surging more than 3 percent led by strong gains in Mphasis, Mindtree, Wipro and L&T Infotech.

Robust Q1FY22 earnings from Mindtree and expectations of a similar trend in other IT companies lifted sentiment.

Mindtree reported 7.7 percent growth which was higher than street expectations, while Infosys and L&T Technologies will be reporting their quarterly earnings after market hours.