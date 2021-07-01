Here’s why IDFC First Bank has underperformed Bank Nifty

VIDEOS

Updated : July 01, 2021 10:09:29 IST

IDFC First Bank has been an underperformer to Bank Nifty in the last week as well as the last month.

On Wednesday, June 30, the stock was down 3 percent while Bank Nifty was down just 0.5 percent.

On weekly change, the stock is down 7 percent while Bank Nifty is down 1.5 percent. On monthly change, the stock is down 7.4 percent compared to a bit under 2 percent decline seen in Bank Nifty.

In the last two weeks, the daily trading volume has increased 2.5 times to about Rs 456 crore versus Rs 182 crore as of June 17. Yesterday, delivery volume was also on the higher side at 53.3 percent.

The technical level, looking at the stock price, is priced below the 50-day moving average (DMA) number. So, technically the stock looks weak and can go down to Rs 50-47.5 if the level of Rs 53 is broken.

Given three big days of selling, there can be a small bounce back from Rs 53-54.

