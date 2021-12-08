Here's why Elara Capital is bullish on SBI Life stock

With economic activity normalising, life insurance companies have reported strong business for the month of November. SBI Life saw its premiums grow by 154 percent on a year on year basis, while HDFC Life's premiums increased by 28 percent. To discuss the outlook for the insurance sector, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Madhukar Ladha of Elara Capital.

