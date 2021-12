Pharma majors Cipla and Lupin slipped in trade on Wednesday (01 December) after Sandoz licensed their Albuterol ANDA to Hikma. The incremental competition is likely to be negative for both the companies as Albuterol was estimated to be around 20 percent of FY23 EBITDA for Lupin and 12 percent FY23 EBITDA for Cipla.

Hikma already owns the licenses to branded and authorised generic versions of Albuterol which they received in March 2021.

