May 26, 2021 18:18:46 IST

Mahanagar Gas stock was buzzing in trade today amid positive calls from broking houses.

Brokerages are bullish on the stock on the back of cheap valuations and cash that the company has on its books.

CNBC-TV18's Sonal Bhutra reports that Nomura has a buy call with a target price of Rs 1300 per share, while CLSA has a buy call with target price of Rs 1515 per share.