Here’s why Apollo Hospitals & Orchid Pharma are in focus

Updated : June 24, 2021 10:56:25 IST

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises

The organisation or reorganisation that the company has announced for its offline pharmacy and digital business is a step towards value unlocking as well as raising capital.

There has been a lot of buzz that maybe the likes of Amazon are interested in a minority stake in the business. This would probably be one step towards any kind of investor coming in.

The reorganisation is via a slump sale of the concerned businesses into a 100 percent subsidiary -- Apollo Health Company. Post-capital-raise, Apollo Hospitals will remain the dominant shareholder and there is a slump sale amount of Rs 1210 crore, which will be received by Apollo Hospitals.

In the last month, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd’s stock has gone down by roughly around 2.70 percent, with it currently trading at Rs 3, 173 during Thursday’s trading session.

Orchid Pharma

There is an offer for sale (OFS) by the promoter Dhanuka Lab for an 8.04 percent stake at a floor price of Rs 375, which is at a 70 percent discount to the current market price (CMP) with this OFS, which is worth around Rs 23 crore.

The reason being that Dhanuka had taken over Orchid Pharma under an insolvency plan in April 2020, and this is conducted to meet the minimum public shareholding requirement of 25 percent.

Orchid Pharma stock has gone down by around 19.46 percent in the past month, with it currently trading at Rs 1,187.85 during Thursday’s trading session.

