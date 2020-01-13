#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Here's what market veteran Mitessh Thakkar recommends on these stocks

Updated : January 13, 2020 08:56 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com on what is moving the markets today.

Thakkar has been tracking the equity markets since 1999 and he regularly shares his views on stocks and indices.

Thakkar’s stock recommendations for today's trade:

  • Ramco Cements is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 804, target of Rs 845.

  • ACC is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,489, target of Rs 1,550.

  • Century Textiles and Industries is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 503, target of Rs 525.

  • Brittannia Industries is a sell below Rs 2,975 with a stop loss of Rs 3,002, target of Rs 2,925.

Follow stock recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar here

 

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
