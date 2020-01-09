Here’s Ashish Chaturmohta of Sanctum Wealth Management with his list of stocks ideas

VIDEOS

Updated : January 09, 2020 09:50 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market expert Ashish Chaturmohta of Sanctum Wealth Management on what is moving the markets today.



Buy SRF with a stop loss of Rs 3,430, target of Rs 3,550.



Buy Dr Reddy's Laboratories with a stop loss of Rs 2,870, target of Rs 3,000.



Buy PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,840, target of Rs 1,930.



Buy Narayana Hrudayalaya with a stop loss of Rs 335, target of Rs 390.



