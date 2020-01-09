Here’s Ashish Chaturmohta of Sanctum Wealth Management with his list of stocks ideas

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market expert Ashish Chaturmohta of Sanctum Wealth Management on what is moving the markets today.Ashish Chaturmohta’s stock recommendations are:
- Buy SRF with a stop loss of Rs 3,430, target of Rs 3,550.
- Buy Dr Reddy's Laboratories with a stop loss of Rs 2,870, target of Rs 3,000.
- Buy PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,840, target of Rs 1,930.
- Buy Narayana Hrudayalaya with a stop loss of Rs 335, target of Rs 390.
Disclaimer
: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.