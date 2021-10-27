Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Oct 27

By CNBCTV18.com | Oct 27, 2021, 08:32 AM IST (Published)

Indian benchmark indices may open lower on Wednesday as indicated by a similar trend in SGX Nifty50 futures. The contract was down 0.3 percent at 18,283.50 as of 7:38 am.

A mixed trend in global markets hinted at a tepid opening for Indian equities. Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for trade today:

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, ITC, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki India, SBI Life Insurance Company, Titan Co, Deepak Nitrite, Lupin and Tata Chemicals |

These companies will announce their quarterly numbers today.

Bajaj Finance | The lender's profit for Q2 came in slightly lower than estimated but net interest margin was well above expectations.

Axis Bank | The bank's profit was higher than expected but net interest margin fell short of expectations.

Cipla | The company reported higher-than-expected results for Q2.

Dr Lal Pathlabs | The company approved the buyout of Suburban Diagnostics (India) in an all-cash deal for an enterprise value of Rs 925 crore and a cap of Rs 1,150 crore.

Reliance Industries | Google CEO Sundar Pichai confirmed JioPhone Next launch by Diwali during the earnings call of Alphabet.

ABB India | The company's net profit surpassed estimates while revenue came in slightly below expectations for Q3.

Mahanagar Gas | Even as the company's net profit missed Street's expectation, sales were higher than anticipated during Q2.

Ambuja Cements | The cement maker's revenue was above estimate but net profit for Q3 missed market expectations.