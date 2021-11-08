Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Nov 8

Indian shares may open flat on Monday amid mixed global cues and the ongoing earnings season. Here are the top buzzing stocks for trade today:

Britannia, Aurobindo Pharma, Balrampur Chini Mills, EID Parry India, KRBL, Sobha Ltd, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, V-Mart and Wockhardt |

These companies will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Divi's Laboratories | The company's Q2 FY22 profit of Rs 606.46 crore was higher than estimates and revenue of Rs 1,987.51 crore was also slightly above market expectations.

Steel Strips Wheels | The company got new orders of about Rs 85 crore from Western Hemisphere.

SJVN | The company has bagged 100 MW grid-connected solar PV power project from Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd through tariff-based competitive bidding process, on 'Build, Own and Operate' model.

GAIL (India) | National Company Law Tribunal has granted approval for acquisition of 26 percent equity stake of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) Group by GAIL (India) in ONGC Tripura Power Company.

Grasim Industries | The company has successfully commissioned Chloromethane project at Vilayat Unit, Gujarat, having capacity of 150t per day or 50,000t per annum. This will lead to an additional annualised revenue of around Rs 400 crore.

NMDC | The company has fixed prices of iron ore with lump ore price at Rs 5,950 per ton and fines rate at Rs 4,760 per ton.

Coal India | The company's plan to raise prices, which has been pending for some time, is likely to be delayed further as Coal India has failed to secure the nod of key stakeholders amid an outstanding of Rs 24,000-25,000 crore pushing the company in a tough situation, as per reports.

Tata Motors | Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover expects the semiconductor shortage situation to gradually start recovering in the remaining part of the current financial year, reports said.

Reliance Industries | The company said that a recent report in a newspaper has led to unwarranted and baseless speculation in social media regarding the Ambani family's plans to partly reside in Stoke Park, London. RIL clarified that the Chairman and his family have no plans whatsoever to relocate or reside in London or anywhere else in the world.