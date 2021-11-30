Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Nov 30

Go Fashion will make its stock market debut today. Among other stocks to watch out for today are Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and Punjab National Bank. Take a look at the full list:

The Indian stock market may open flat today as the Singapore-based SGX Nifty Futures, an early indicator of Nifty50's performance, was trading 20 points, or 0.12 percent lower at 17,066 at 8:03 am. Go Fashion will make its stock market debut today. Among other stocks to watch out for today are Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and Punjab National Bank. Take a look at the full list:

Go Fashion India |

The company will make its debut on the bourses today. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 690 per share.

Axis Bank | Fitch affirmed the long-term issuer default rating of Axis Bank at 'BB+' with a ‘negative’ outlook.

ICICI Bank | Fitch affirmed rating on ICICI Bank at 'BB+' and outlook ‘negative’.

Punjab National Bank | The lender has approved investing in ‘Open Network for Digital Commerce’ as a Promoter Entity.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem | As a part of future need, the company has acquired an industrial land admeasuring 50,399.16 square metre at Dahej-III GIDC Estate, Gujarat.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes | The company has received new domestic orders aggregating to Rs 297.87 crore from the oil and gas sector. These orders are to be executed between February 2022 and January 2023.

James Warren Tea | The company approved a proposal to buy back shares worth Rs 24.86 crore at a price of Rs 295 per share.

Reliance Capital | Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has superseded the board of directors of Reliance Capital in view of defaults by the company in meeting the payment obligations to its creditors and serious governance concerns which Board has not been able to address effectively. RBI will shortly initiate the process of resolution of the company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, and Nageswar Rao is appointed as the Administrator.

Sayaji Hotels | Subsidiary Sayaji Hotels Management has signed and entered into 8 management agreements/franchise agreements/ term sheets for the expansion purpose by having new properties in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

KSS | The company has approved selling its entire equity shareholding in material wholly-owned subsidiary K Sera Sera Box Office to Birla Financial Distribution.